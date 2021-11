(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles volleyball team is back in the state Final Four.

"We knew we had some special talent," LeBlond head coach Kim Huss said. "We wanted to put it together and that's part of the journey we've been on."

The Golden Eagles take on Skyline Friday afternoon in the Class 2 semifinals at 4 p.m. in Cape Girardeau.

LeBlond finished fourth in 2012 and third in 2015.