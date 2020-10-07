Clear
Bishop LeBlond named East Ridge Car Wash Team of the Week

The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles have been named the KQ2 East Ridge Car Wash Team of the Week.

Posted: Oct 7, 2020 10:08 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

The Golden Eagles defeated Kansas City East Christian, 60-44, Friday night. 

LeBlond will host North-West Nodaway Friday.

A mild start to your Tuesday but with the sunshine returned to the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and allowed us to warm up into the 80's. Wednesday looks to be sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s. The rest of the week will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.
