Bishop LeBlond named East Ridge Car Wash Team of the Week

The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles football team has been named the East Ridge Car Wash Team of the Week.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 8:26 PM
Updated: Aug 31, 2021 8:27 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles football team has been named the East Ridge Car Wash Team of the Week.

The Golden Eagles defeated Pattonsburg, 70-20, in Week 1. 

LeBlond will travel to North Andrew on Friday night.

