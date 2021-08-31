Bishop LeBlond named East Ridge Car Wash Team of the Week

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles football team has been named the East Ridge Car Wash Team of the Week.
The Golden Eagles defeated Pattonsburg, 70-20, in Week 1.
LeBlond will travel to North Andrew on Friday night.
