Bishop LeBlond named KQ2 Highland CC Team of the Week

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles are the KQ2 Highland Community College Team of the Week.
The Golden Eagles picked up a victory against Veritas Christian Friday night.
LeBlond travels to Stanberry for Week 4 on Friday night.
Related Content
- Mound City named KQ2 Highland CC Team of the Week
- Lafayette named KQ2 Highland CC High School Football Team of the Week
- Highland CC upgrades athletic facilities
- Highland CC names Bryan Dorrel next athletic director
- Highland CC men's basketball stays undefeated at 16-0
- Bishop LeBlond football moves to 8-man
- KQ2 Sports Podcast Week 4: Missouri Western hosts Northeastern State, Lafayette takes on Bishop LeBlond in a city game
- Bishop LeBlond head coach Tony Dudik announces retirement
- Bishop LeBlond takes care of business, snaps losing streak
- Longtime Highland track coach retires
Scroll for more content...