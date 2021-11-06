Bishop LeBlond finishes 2nd in Class 2 State Volleyball

(CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo) The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles played in the Class 2 State Volleyball Championship on Saturday against Hermann.

LeBlond losing in 3 sets (25-18, 25-14, 25-17). In the third set the Golden Eagles were able to tie the game up at 14, but Hermann was just too much Saturday.

Even though the Golden Eagles couldn't come away with a State Championship, they did have a very successful season, finishing 2nd in Class 2.

In the Class 2 State Tournament, the Golden Eagles won 9 sets to their opponents 4, only losing 1 set prior to the championship.

The Golden Eagles finish the season with a 27-10-1 record.