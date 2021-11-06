Clear
Bishop LeBlond finishes 2nd in Class 2 State Volleyball

The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles played in the Class 2 State Volleyball Championship on Saturday against Hermann.

Posted: Nov 6, 2021 10:38 PM
Updated: Nov 6, 2021 10:38 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo) The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles played in the Class 2 State Volleyball Championship on Saturday against Hermann.

LeBlond losing in 3 sets (25-18, 25-14, 25-17). In the third set the Golden Eagles were able to tie the game up at 14, but Hermann was just too much Saturday.

Even though the Golden Eagles couldn't come away with a State Championship, they did have a very successful season, finishing 2nd in Class 2. 

In the Class 2 State Tournament, the Golden Eagles won 9 sets to their opponents 4, only losing 1 set prior to the championship.

The Golden Eagles finish the season with a 27-10-1 record. 

We had very pleasant conditions today with sunshine and highs in the 60s. Tonight will be calm and clear with lows reaching the mid 40s. The beautiful, warm conditions continue tomorrow with highs making a run for the 70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will also be on the breezy side Sunday with gusts up to 25 mph. The warming trend will continue into Monday and Tuesday with highs continuing in the 60s. Rain chances will start to increase by the middle of next week as temperatures start to cool down into the 50s and 60s.
