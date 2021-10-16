Clear
Bishop LeBlond scores 80 in 7th win this season

The (#10) Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles hosted the Northland Christian Trailblazers in week 8 of the regular season. By the end of the 1st quarter the Golden Eagles found themselves ahead by 2 possessions.

Posted: Oct 16, 2021 12:16 AM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The (#10) Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles hosted the Northland Christian Trailblazers in week 8 of the regular season.

Bishop LeBlond intercepted the TrailBlazers in their first possession, and by the end of the 1st quarter the Golden Eagles found themselves ahead by 2 possessions.

The Golden Eagles were too much in week 8 as they score 80 points in their 80-26 win.

Bishop LeBlond (7-1) will travel to Northwest (Hughesville) with Sacred Heart (5-3) next week and Northland Christian (1-6) will travel to Kansas City East Christian (Kan.).

Clouds will linger through the afternoon hours with skies gradually clearing this afternoon. Highs will be on the cooler side today in the low to mid 60s. Fall-like weather looks to continue for the weekend with highs in the 60 on Saturday and 70 on Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue into the beginning of next week.
