Bishop LeBlond scores 80 in 7th win this season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The (#10) Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles hosted the Northland Christian Trailblazers in week 8 of the regular season.

Bishop LeBlond intercepted the TrailBlazers in their first possession, and by the end of the 1st quarter the Golden Eagles found themselves ahead by 2 possessions.

The Golden Eagles were too much in week 8 as they score 80 points in their 80-26 win.

Bishop LeBlond (7-1) will travel to Northwest (Hughesville) with Sacred Heart (5-3) next week and Northland Christian (1-6) will travel to Kansas City East Christian (Kan.).