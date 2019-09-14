Bishop LeBlond takes care of business, snaps losing streak

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles took care of business Friday night against Veritas Christian and picked up their first win since 2017.
The Golden Eagles win 75-14.
LeBlond will play Stanberry next week.
