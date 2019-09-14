Clear

Bishop LeBlond takes care of business, snaps losing streak

The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles took care of business Friday night against Veritas Christian and picked up their first win since 2017.

Posted: Sep 14, 2019 9:53 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

The Golden Eagles win 75-14.

LeBlond will play Stanberry next week.

The Golden Eagles win 75-14.

LeBlond will play Stanberry next week.

After a short break from the heat on Friday, temperatures will once again climb into the mid to upper 80s Saturday afternoon. Throughout the day, expect a few clouds from time to time but for the most part it should be a mostly sunny day.
