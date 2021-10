(GRAHAM, Mo) Nodaway Valley hosted Bishop LeBlond in week 7.

The game started off slow with the 1st quarter ending 8-0 Thunder.

But Bishop LeBlond takes control late in the game to win this one 40-20.

The Golden Eagles (6-1) will host Northland Christian HS next week and Nodaway Valley (2-5) will take on Southwest Livingston (2-5).