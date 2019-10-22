ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Boarder War is back between Kansas and Missouri basketball and will begin next season in Kansas City.

The schools have agreed to play six times, with four of those matchups taking place on their respective campuses.

The two schools went on to play 269 times over 105 years. The last meeting was on Feb. 25, 2012, when the No. 4 KU Jayhawks came back after being down 19-points in the second half to go on and beat the No. 3 MU Tigers in overtime at Allen Fieldhouse.

The first game of the series is scheduled for Dec. 12, 2020, at the Sprint Center in downtown Kansas City. The schools will then alternate between Allen Fieldhouse and Mizzou Arena for the next four games. The final scheduled matchup will return to Sprint Center.