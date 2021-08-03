Clear
Bolton, Gay turning heads during early part of Chiefs camp

Rookie linebacker Nick Bolton and second-year linebacker Willie Gay have been making plays during the few days of Chiefs Training Camp.

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 7:12 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Rookie linebacker Nick Bolton and second-year linebacker Willie Gay have been making plays during the few days of Chiefs Training Camp.

“I like both of them," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. "They’re making plays. I was curious to see how they would do with the pads on with the run game coming at them and I thought they did a nice job with that. Good instincts, I like what I’ve seen.”

During Tuesday's practice in 7-on-7 drills, Bolton intercepted quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It was Bolton's second interception in as many days.

“It’s good to see those linebackers doing that," Reid said. "You try to fit the ball into those tight windows there, and for those guys to react the way they have, that does nothing but make us better. So, I’m okay with that.”

As for Gay, he's enjoying his preparation for his second season. Gay said last year was tough because there were not true OTAs and normal training camps. Reid added that Gay's work this offseason continues to show.

“He stayed up here the whole offseason and worked," Reid said. "He’s doing good. He’s really busted his tail, so it’s refreshing. He’s got such a positive attitude. You guys deal with him, so you know that.”

The Chiefs continue practice Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. at Missouri Western.

The forecast for tomorrow will be very similar to yesterday: cooler, hazy, and sunny. The hazy sky is a result of the wild fires out to the west of us. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week.
