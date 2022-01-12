Clear
Boyer signs to NCMC

The four-time first team all state outfielder, Rylie Boyer will head to North Central Missouri College next year.

Posted: Jan 12, 2022 11:26 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(MAYSVILLE, Mo.) The Maysville Wolverines softball keeps churning out standout ball players who get the chance to play at the college level.

Ashton Willis signed to Southwestern Community College already this week.

Another Wolverine made her decision official this afternoon.

Boyer, a part of two state championship teams in 2018 and then this past season.

Also holds the program's on-base percentage record at 597.

She says getting the chance to play college ball is an amazing opportunity.

“Signed and it's just like a whole bunch of new doors were open for me a whole bunch of new opportunities. This was my first and only are coaching Riley but I've watched her throughout the years and yeah, she's a great athlete great softball player and yeah, it's I always knew it was definitely possible. I've been playing softball since I was four years old. And I've always known that it was a sport that I've loved and just not ready to give it up just yet and I'm glad that I have NCMC to go to to continue my career,” Boyer said.

