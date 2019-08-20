Braves pick up Royals OF Hamilton off waivers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Royals will now be without a sure handed outfielder in Billy Hamilton as the Atlanta Braves picked him up off waives Monday after we was on assignment last week.
Hamilton, who signed with the Royals during the offseason, hit .211 with 12 doubles, two triples and 12 RBIs with the team this year.
