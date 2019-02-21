Bristol's triple double helps Benedictine reach 24-straight wins

(Atchison, Ks.)— The Benedictine Ravens men's basketball team has won 24-straight games.
No. 2 Ravens knocked off No. 14 Peru State Wednesday night.
Ravens guard Jaiden Bristol finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in the victory.
Benedictine will go on the road Saturday to play No. 16 William Penn.
