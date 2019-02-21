Clear
Bristol's triple double helps Benedictine reach 24-straight wins

Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 8:38 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(Atchison, Ks.)— The Benedictine Ravens men's basketball team has won 24-straight games.

No. 2 Ravens knocked off No. 14 Peru State Wednesday night. 

Ravens guard Jaiden Bristol finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in the victory. 

Benedictine will go on the road Saturday to play No. 16 William Penn.

After seeing some sunshine behind our winter storm on Wednesday, expect a pretty nice day ahead for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for our Thursday. An area of high pressure out to our east will allow a light southeast wind flow, which will help usher in some warmer air into the region. Highs will go up into the lower 40s.
