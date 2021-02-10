Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Britt Reid officially not a coach with the Chiefs

Britt Reid, son of Andy Reid, is no longer a member of the Chiefs coaching staff after contract expired.

Posted: Feb 10, 2021 9:22 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)  Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is no longer a member of the Chiefs coaching staff, ESPN"s Adam Schefter reported.

According to reports, Reid was placed on leave with the Chiefs through the duration of his contract which has since expired, and he is no longer with the team.

Prior to Super Bowl 55, Britt was involved in a three-vehicle accident last Thursday leaving one child in critical condition.  According to police reports, Reid did admit to having a few drinks and prescription to Adderall. 

No charges have been filed. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
13° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 0°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -10°
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
13° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 0°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
12° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 0°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
10° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -5°
The cold wind chills are expected to stay with us across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with wind chills around 10 below expected by Thursday morning. Wind chills are expected to stay in the -5to -15 degree range all week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories