Britt Reid officially not a coach with the Chiefs

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is no longer a member of the Chiefs coaching staff, ESPN"s Adam Schefter reported.

According to reports, Reid was placed on leave with the Chiefs through the duration of his contract which has since expired, and he is no longer with the team.

Prior to Super Bowl 55, Britt was involved in a three-vehicle accident last Thursday leaving one child in critical condition. According to police reports, Reid did admit to having a few drinks and prescription to Adderall.

No charges have been filed.