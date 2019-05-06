EDMOND, Okla. - Missouri Western (36-17) lost to Central Oklahoma (45-5) 10-2 in the 2019 MIAA Softball Championship to win its third conference championship.
The Griffons took the game’s first lead on a solo home run to center field from Sydni Hawkins, and tied the game at two runs apiece in the bottom of the fourth.
All-American JoBi Heath broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning with a two-run home run to center field. The Bronchos would score eight runs over the final two innings to put away the Griffons.
Central Oklahoma earns the MIAA’s automatic berth in the 2019 NCAA Division II Softball Championship. The remainder of the field will be announced on Monday, April 6 at 9 a.m.
Related Content
- Bronchos top Griffons in MIAA softball championship
- Lindenwood tops Griffons, 1-0, in MIAA opener
- Bagley-Trotter makes MIAA history while Griffon softball tops No. 22 Winona State
- Griffons picked 5th in MIAA Coaches Poll
- Ong wins MIAA golf championship
- HIGHLIGHTS: Griffon Softball trounces Lincoln
- Northwest tops Blue Tigers, advances to MIAA Championship
- Griffon softball wins six in a row and moves to No. 4 in the MIAA
- Northwest picked to finish 1st in MIAA, Griffons tabbed 9th
- Griffons' Aviles named MIAA Special Teams Athlete of the Week
Scroll for more content...