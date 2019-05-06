Clear

Bronchos top Griffons in MIAA softball championship

MWSU loses to UCO in MIAA softball championship

Posted: May. 6, 2019 1:40 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

EDMOND, Okla. - Missouri Western (36-17) lost to Central Oklahoma (45-5) 10-2 in the 2019 MIAA Softball Championship to win its third conference championship.

The Griffons took the game’s first lead on a solo home run to center field from Sydni Hawkins, and tied the game at two runs apiece in the bottom of the fourth. 

All-American JoBi Heath broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning with a two-run home run to center field. The Bronchos would score eight runs over the final two innings to put away the Griffons.

Central Oklahoma earns the MIAA’s automatic berth in the 2019 NCAA Division II Softball Championship. The remainder of the field will be announced on Monday, April 6 at 9 a.m.

