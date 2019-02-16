Benton's Brook-Lynn Rush is school's first girls state wrestling champ

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Brook-Lynn Rush of Benton wins state wrestling at weight class 152 making her the first in school history.
Rush (Sr.) was undefeated going into state and made it through to the finals to take on Kaylee Gross of Ste. Genevieve (So.) who was also undefeated.
The final went down to the wire as Rush (21-0) won on decision 6-5 getting the victory over Gross (19-1). Rush is the only state champion from both boys and girls Benton wrestling team.
STATE GIRLS WRESTLING RESULTS
103
1st Place - Faith Cole of Lafayette (Wildwood)
2nd Place - Emalie Olson of Kearney
3rd Place - Ashlyn Eli of Nixa
4th Place - Celeste Greer of Cameron
110
1st Place - Autumn Flanigan of Troy Buchanan
2nd Place - Mckenzie Gilreath of Maysville
3rd Place - Kaylynn Crocker of St. James
4th Place - Aiva Mayer of Carrollton
116
1st Place - Lizzie Miller of Buffalo
2nd Place - Brooke Cox of Lawson
3rd Place - Caitlyn Thorne of St. Charles
4th Place - Ashlynn Leochner of Lebanon
121
1st Place - Mary Belle Harrell of Hickman
2nd Place - Justice Seely of Waynesville
3rd Place - Vivian Madrid of Ft. Zumwalt West
4th Place - Paige Folkner of McCluer North
126
1st Place - Nonnie Justice of Harrisonville
2nd Place - Savanna McCutchen of Lawson
3rd Place - Lexi Hatfield of Staley
4th Place - Emily Eberwine of Francis Howell
131
1st Place - Quincy Glendenning of Lebanon
2nd Place - Natalie Schaljo of McCluer North
3rd Place - Abbey Cordia of Osage
4th Place - Genevieve Nickelson of Ste. Genevieve
136
1st Place - Esther Han of Holt
2nd Place - Antionna Cunningham of Lebanon
3rd Place - Heather Pankey of St. James
4th Place - Tess Kinne of Fort Osage
143
1st Place - Emma Cole of Lafayette (Wildwood)
2nd Place - Emily Knight of Smithville
3rd Place - Jazzmine Seely of Waynesville
4th Place - Claira Wampler of Farmington
152
1st Place - Brooke-Lynn Rush of Benton
2nd Place - Kaylee Gross of Ste. Genevieve
3rd Place - Gracie Lawhon of Willard
4th Place - Emma Schreiber of Kirkwood
167
1st Place - Jaycee Foeller of DeSoto
2nd Place - Josette Partney of Lafayette (Wildwood)
3rd Place - Erin Bohmont of Branson
4th Place - Talora Frisbee of Lebanon
187
1st Place - Ryan Schlereth of Hancock
2nd Place - Donavan Holmes of Wright City
3rd Place - Maggie Myracle of Ste. Genevieve
4th Place - Mickey Seely of Oak Park
Related Content
- Benton's Brook-Lynn Rush is school's first girls state wrestling champ
- WATCH: Brooke-Lynn Rush leads St. Joseph girl's wrestling
- State girls wrestling tournament starts Thursday
- Benton's Rush captures district title, several local wrestlers heading to state
- HIGHLIGHTS: Benton girls get past Park Hill
- Cameron girls wrestling team wins MEC Championship
- Benton girl's basketball is back and loaded for 2018
- 1st round of State wrestling tournament begins Thursday
- Northwest takes down defending national champs Ferris State 100-86 in Small College Basketball Hall of Fame
- Benton girls basketball stays in MBCA Class 4 Top 10 rankings