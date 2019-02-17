Benton's Brooke-Lynn Rush is school's first girls state wrestling champ

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Brooke-Lynn Rush of Benton wins state wrestling at weight class 152 making her the first in school history.

Rush (Sr.) was undefeated going into state and made it through to the finals to take on Kaylee Gross of Ste. Genevieve (So.) who was also undefeated.

The final went down to the wire as Rush (21-0) won on decision 6-5 getting the victory over Gross (19-1). Rush is the only state champion from both boys and girls Benton wrestling team.

STATE GIRLS WRESTLING RESULTS

103

1st Place - Faith Cole of Lafayette (Wildwood)

2nd Place - Emalie Olson of Kearney

3rd Place - Ashlyn Eli of Nixa

4th Place - Celeste Greer of Cameron

110

1st Place - Autumn Flanigan of Troy Buchanan

2nd Place - Mckenzie Gilreath of Maysville

3rd Place - Kaylynn Crocker of St. James

4th Place - Aiva Mayer of Carrollton

116

1st Place - Lizzie Miller of Buffalo

2nd Place - Brooke Cox of Lawson

3rd Place - Caitlyn Thorne of St. Charles

4th Place - Ashlynn Leochner of Lebanon

121

1st Place - Mary Belle Harrell of Hickman

2nd Place - Justice Seely of Waynesville

3rd Place - Vivian Madrid of Ft. Zumwalt West

4th Place - Paige Folkner of McCluer North

126

1st Place - Nonnie Justice of Harrisonville

2nd Place - Savanna McCutchen of Lawson

3rd Place - Lexi Hatfield of Staley

4th Place - Emily Eberwine of Francis Howell

131

1st Place - Quincy Glendenning of Lebanon

2nd Place - Natalie Schaljo of McCluer North

3rd Place - Abbey Cordia of Osage

4th Place - Genevieve Nickelson of Ste. Genevieve

136

1st Place - Esther Han of Holt

2nd Place - Antionna Cunningham of Lebanon

3rd Place - Heather Pankey of St. James

4th Place - Tess Kinne of Fort Osage

143

1st Place - Emma Cole of Lafayette (Wildwood)

2nd Place - Emily Knight of Smithville

3rd Place - Jazzmine Seely of Waynesville

4th Place - Claira Wampler of Farmington

152

1st Place - Brooke-Lynn Rush of Benton

2nd Place - Kaylee Gross of Ste. Genevieve

3rd Place - Gracie Lawhon of Willard

4th Place - Emma Schreiber of Kirkwood

167

1st Place - Jaycee Foeller of DeSoto

2nd Place - Josette Partney of Lafayette (Wildwood)

3rd Place - Erin Bohmont of Branson

4th Place - Talora Frisbee of Lebanon

187

1st Place - Ryan Schlereth of Hancock

2nd Place - Donavan Holmes of Wright City

3rd Place - Maggie Myracle of Ste. Genevieve

4th Place - Mickey Seely of Oak Park