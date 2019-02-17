Clear
Benton's Brooke-Lynn Rush is school's first girls state wrestling champ

Brooke-Lynn Rush of Benton wins state wrestling at weight class 152 making her the first in school history.

Posted: Feb. 16, 2019 8:05 PM
Updated: Feb. 17, 2019 3:20 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Rush (Sr.) was undefeated going into state and made it through to the finals to take on Kaylee Gross of Ste. Genevieve (So.) who was also undefeated.

The final went down to the wire as Rush (21-0) won on decision 6-5 getting the victory over Gross (19-1). Rush is the only state champion from both boys and girls Benton wrestling team.

STATE GIRLS WRESTLING RESULTS

103

1st Place - Faith Cole of Lafayette (Wildwood)
2nd Place - Emalie Olson of Kearney
3rd Place - Ashlyn Eli of Nixa
4th Place - Celeste Greer of Cameron

110

1st Place - Autumn Flanigan of Troy Buchanan
2nd Place - Mckenzie Gilreath of Maysville
3rd Place - Kaylynn Crocker of St. James
4th Place - Aiva Mayer of Carrollton

116

1st Place - Lizzie Miller of Buffalo
2nd Place - Brooke Cox of Lawson
3rd Place - Caitlyn Thorne of St. Charles
4th Place - Ashlynn Leochner of Lebanon

121

1st Place - Mary Belle Harrell of Hickman
2nd Place - Justice Seely of Waynesville
3rd Place - Vivian Madrid of Ft. Zumwalt West
4th Place - Paige Folkner of McCluer North

126

1st Place - Nonnie Justice of Harrisonville
2nd Place - Savanna McCutchen of Lawson
3rd Place - Lexi Hatfield of Staley
4th Place - Emily Eberwine of Francis Howell

131

1st Place - Quincy Glendenning of Lebanon
2nd Place - Natalie Schaljo of McCluer North
3rd Place - Abbey Cordia of Osage
4th Place - Genevieve Nickelson of Ste. Genevieve

136

1st Place - Esther Han of Holt
2nd Place - Antionna Cunningham of Lebanon
3rd Place - Heather Pankey of St. James
4th Place - Tess Kinne of Fort Osage

143

1st Place - Emma Cole of Lafayette (Wildwood)
2nd Place - Emily Knight of Smithville
3rd Place - Jazzmine Seely of Waynesville
4th Place - Claira Wampler of Farmington

152

1st Place - Brooke-Lynn Rush of Benton
2nd Place - Kaylee Gross of Ste. Genevieve
3rd Place - Gracie Lawhon of Willard
4th Place - Emma Schreiber of Kirkwood

167

1st Place - Jaycee Foeller of DeSoto
2nd Place - Josette Partney of Lafayette (Wildwood)
3rd Place - Erin Bohmont of Branson
4th Place - Talora Frisbee of Lebanon

187

1st Place - Ryan Schlereth of Hancock
2nd Place - Donavan Holmes of Wright City
3rd Place - Maggie Myracle of Ste. Genevieve
4th Place - Mickey Seely of Oak Park

