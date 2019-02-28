Browns general manager addresses signing Kareem Hunt

(INDIANAPOLIS)— Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey addressed the signing of former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt Thursday.
"We had done our research with regards to Kareem (Hunt)," Dorsey said at the NFL Combine. "We thought at the appropriate time with all the information that we did have and listening to his story, listening to how truly remorseful he was with regards to the egregious act that transpired—knowing that once he comes here, there are no guarantees, but what he is going to do is earn your respect and the respect of everyone in the Cleveland Browns organization by his actions and not his words."
Dorsey drafted Hunt back in 2017 before Dorsey was fired in June of that year.
Hunt was released by the Chiefs on Nov. 30, 2018, after a video surfaced of Hunt shoving and kicking a woman in a February incident at a Cleveland hotel was published by TMZ.
