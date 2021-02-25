Bulldogs defeat Winston, earn district title

(WINSTON, Mo.) The Stanberry boys basketball team defeated Winston Thursday night in the Class 1 District 15 championship.
Stanberry won 55-40.
The Bulldogs travel to Mound City in the next round of the state tournament.
