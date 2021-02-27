Bulldogs knock off DeKalb in district title game

(STANBERRY, Mo.) The Stanberry Bulldogs captured the Class 1 District 16 championship with a win against DeKalb Friday night.
This is Stanberry's first district title since 2019 when the Bulldogs finished second at state.
The Stanberry Bulldogs won their first district title since 2019 Friday night.
(STANBERRY, Mo.) The Stanberry Bulldogs captured the Class 1 District 16 championship with a win against DeKalb Friday night.
This is Stanberry's first district title since 2019 when the Bulldogs finished second at state.