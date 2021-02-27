Clear
Bulldogs knock off DeKalb in district title game

The Stanberry Bulldogs won their first district title since 2019 Friday night.

Posted: Feb 27, 2021 12:06 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(STANBERRY, Mo.) The Stanberry Bulldogs captured the Class 1 District 16 championship with a win against DeKalb Friday night.

This is Stanberry's first district title since 2019 when the Bulldogs finished second at state.

Skies have started to cloud up late today after we saw sunshine for the first half of the day. Clouds will start to break apart again this afternoon with temperatures warming into the lower 50s. The majority of today will be dry, but there could be a few areas of light drizzle later this evening mainly to the south of the St. Joseph area. Temperatures will continue to warm on Saturday making a run for 60 under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will move into the area Saturday evening as a cold front moves through. That cold front could bring us a few areas of light rain once again, but most areas will see less than a tenth of an inch of rain.. Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Sunday because of the cold front, but will quickly start to warm into the 50s by the beginning of next week.
