Bulldogs top LeBlond in Holiday Tournament semifinals

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The East Buchanan girls' basketball team will play for the Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament championship Monday night.
East Buchanan defeated LeBlond, 54-34, Saturday night.
East Buchanan will play Maryville at 7:00 p.m. Monday night.
