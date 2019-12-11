CFB selection committee picks LSU as top team for playoff

NEW YORK, - The college football selection committee picked the top four teams that would compete in the college football playoff selecting Oklahoma at No. 4 Clemson at No.3 Ohio State at No. 2 and LSU at No. 1.
No. 1 LSU faces No. 4 Oklahoma in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and No. 2 Ohio State takes on No. 3 Clemson in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl to determine who will advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans on Jan. 13.
