CFB selection committee picks LSU as top team for playoff

LSU comes in as No. 1 team for college football playoffs.

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 1:57 AM
Updated: Dec 11, 2019 2:41 AM

NEW YORK, - The college football selection committee picked the top four teams that would compete in the college football playoff selecting Oklahoma at No. 4 Clemson at No.3 Ohio State at No. 2 and LSU at No. 1.

No. 1 LSU faces No. 4 Oklahoma in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and No. 2 Ohio State takes on No. 3 Clemson in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl to determine who will advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans on Jan. 13.

A cold start to your Tuesday morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. High pressure has moved into the area and is settling in which means we will see clear skies with cooler temperatures on your Wednesday.
