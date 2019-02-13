Clear
Chiefs defensive backs coach Emmitt Thomas to retire after 38 years coaching in the NFL

Chiefs Defensive Backs Coach and Pro Football Hall of Fame player Emmitt Thomas informed the Kansas City Chiefs he will retire from coaching Thomas has been associated with the National Football League for 51 years, 38 as a coach, 13 as a player and 22 total years with the Kansas City Chiefs organization (nine as a coach, 13 as a player).

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 11:12 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

“I have been blessed and honored to be a part of the NFL for the last 51 years,” Thomas said in a media release by the Chiefs. “My journey started in Kansas City, and by the grace of God I am able to end my NFL career here as well. I would like to thank the Hunt family and the Chiefs organization for all that they have done for me in my special days here in Kansas City. It has been a privilege to work alongside the great coaches that have come through this building. Having the opportunity to coach so many talented young men in my time as a coach has been one of my greatest gifts. Additionally, I’d like to thank the Bidwill family and Coach Jim Hanifan for giving me my first NFL coaching job in St. Louis as well as Coach Walt Hicklin who introduced me to coaching at the University of Central Missouri back in 1979. I love Kansas City and this fan base and can’t thank them enough for all the support they have given me in my time here as a player and a coach.”

“It was an honor to have Emmitt on our coaching staff,” Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid added. “Having a Pro Football Hall of Famer lead that room and share his experiences as a player and a coach has been incredible for our guys. Beyond football, he’s a tremendous person, and I’ve enjoyed working with him and getting to know him. I wish him the best in retirement.”

The Chiefs are actively filling in new defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's staff. The staff could be finished up by the new league year in March.

The dry and sunny conditions are expected once again for your Wednesday and into Valentine's Day on Thursday. High pressure will build in to our south for Wednesday, allowing our winds to change to the south-southeast, ushering in warmer air. Temperatures will go back up to above average in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
