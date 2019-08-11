Caldwell ceasing his moment with Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City native Josh Caldwell has worked his whole life to make it in the NFL, and he was able to showcase himself Saturday night in game one of the Kansas City Chiefs 38-17 victory of the preseason against the Cincinatti Bengals.

"It was just a great opportunity to go out there and play in front of all the fans and my family and friends." Chiefs rookie running back Josh Caldwell said.

Caldwell lead the Chiefs in rushing Saturday night with four carries, 59 yards and one touchdown averaging 14 yards a carry. The rookie running back also scored the last touchdown for the Chiefs in the fourth quarter in the final two minutes of the game.

Caldwell is listed as the fifth running back on the depth chart but will have the rest of the preseason to make his case for keeping his spot on the team.

The Chiefs will finish out training camp at Missouri Western State University this week with the last day being Thursday, then the Chiefs will travel to Pittsburg to take on the Steelers on Saturday.