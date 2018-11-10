Caldwell lifts Northwest to 29th MIAA title

WARRENSBURG, Mo. - Josh Caldwell's best game as a Bearcat came in week 11 to lift Northwest past Central Missouri to capture the program's 29th MIAA title.

Caldwell started the game off with a big 45-yard run to put Northwest inside the 10-yard line. A few plays later, Caldwell punched it in to start Caldwell's huge day. 206 all purpose yards and 4 total touchdowns was the performance Caldwell has been waiting for since the beginning of the year.

"It felt good man, coach challenged us seniors to push it hard this week," senior running back Josh Caldwell said. "[the offensive line] they did all the work today. The receivers blocking down field, I think most of my runs I didn't get touched down the field."

Not to be out shined was Northwest head coach Rich Wright. It was his first MIAA championship as leader of the Bearcats.

"It feels great, I'm proud of how our kids responded," Wright said. "You know we talked all week to come in and starting fast and playing to win."

That they did, 45 points in the first 3 quarters were plenty to hold off 21 garbage time points in the 4th quarter.

Northwest awaits their opponent in the national playoffs. The national selection show begins at 4 p.m. Sunday.