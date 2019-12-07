Calm, Cool, Collected: Steigerwald leads Griffons to 1st 9-win season since 2012

(TEXARKANA, Ark.) Wyatt Steigerwald had never been the "guy" before this season. In fact, if Steigerwald would have had a so-so fall camp, he might not have gotten this chance to lead Missouri Western to a nine-win season and a bowl win.

All throughout fall camp, Steigerwald split reps with red-shirt freshman quarterback Anthony Vespo, but a conversation in Matt Williamson's office gave Steigerwald the keys to the car.

"I said, 'hey man, I'm giving this team to you right now, this is your opportunity and take off and roll with it,' Williamson said.

But the Wyatt Steigerwald-era at Missouri Western didn't start on a high note.

"Those first few series in our first game, I was like 'oh, boy,'" Williamson said. But, then, something clicked."

With 5 minutes to go in the second quarter of Week 1 against Northwest, Steigerwald led the Griffons down the field on a 12 play 99-yard drive, capped off by a two-yard run by Steigerwald. The touchdown put Western back within two scores, 28-14, but up until that point, it had been a struggle for Steigerwald and the offense. He had thrown a pick-6 and the offense stalled on a couple of drives.

In the second half, he accounted for three touchdowns, bringing his total to five, and he also gave the Griffons the lead in the fourth quarter.

Steigerwald started what would become the best statistical season by a Missouri Western quarterback since Travis Partridge in 2012 with five total touchdowns and 270 passing yards in the season opener.

The Griffons lost, but there was a hope.

For the next seven games, Steigerwald threw for more than 1,500 yards, 20 touchdowns and just one interception. In that span, the Griffons went 6-1.

At Pittsburg State, he threw two early interceptions, but settled in, which if you've ever been around the senior quarterback from Nowata, Oklahoma, you'd know that he doesn't get too high or too low. He's calm, cool, and collected.

"He's just kind of a teacher," Williamson said.

The senior quarterback led the Griffons to an 8-win season, but he didn't play in the regular-season finale due to an injury suffered in the loss to Nebraska-Kearney.

But he got one more shot at playing college football Saturday in the Live United Bowl. It wasn't pretty to start, but that's expected when you haven't played in a month. However, that calmness persisted and he led the Griffons on five scoring drives including throwing for two touchdowns in the win.

Steigerwald finished his lone season as a started with 2,382 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He worked with a young group of receivers, threw behind an experienced offensive line and had his choice of four running backs. The pieces were there for success, but it all started with the guy who never demanded or declared himself to be "the guy."

"I think we set a good foundation for the off-season," Steigerwald said. "Teaching them hard work, dedication and accountability."

And the accountability goes back to that conversation in Williamson's office before the season started. The message was simple.

"Let's go with the older guy and let's give him a shot," Williamson said.

And it worked. The Griffons are a 9-win team for the first time since 2012.