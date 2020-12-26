Camden Bennett: The Next One Up

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Camden Bennett is starting to make a name for himself in the Lafayette basketball program as a young sophomore and has helped his team get off to a good start with a 6-3 record and is enjoying his team in the process. “It feels good coming up right now as a sophomore and getting good minutes this is great team so far and we can do a lot better I feel like this team can get far.” Camden Bennett said.

Although Camden is still young, he is the next one up to come through Lafayette and carry the Bennett last name as his older brother Caleb is part of the 1,000-point club for the Fighting Irish and has played at the highest level collegiately at Lehigh University and now for Missouri Western. “He set the pavement for me you know, and I am just trying to follow right now he’s done so much for this program and he’s really one of the best players to ever come through here so knowing that there’s a lot of pressure on me but I’m going to try and live up to it.”

While Camden is navigating through his brother’s footsteps, big brother Caleb is happy for little bother and knows the potential that Camden has moving forward. “It’s really cool to see that all his hard work that he out into it is starting to pay off. I tell him all the time I’m like you’re going to start getting attention and you know some things are going to start happening just stay focused and keep doing what you’re doing because as long as you’re doing that the sky’s the limit for you.” Older brother Caleb said.

Lafayette head coach Kevin Bristol says that Camden has the right attitude and mindset when it comes to playing basketball, and does a good job of focusing on his game and helping his team. “He’s his own kid. He doesn’t my brother this, my brother that, he just comes in I’m Camden this is what I do this is who I am and that’s what he carries on and for being a sophomore he shows a lot of maturity in that aspect of it. He doesn’t shy away from the spotlight he just does him.” Lafayette head coach Kevin Bristol explained.

The Bennett’s have a strong basketball history throughout their family, Camden is glad to be the next one up and embraces lineage. “Elmer my uncle played overseas and in the NBA my dada played D.I college ball and now my brother playing at MOWO. It feels really good to be a part of the Bennett’s and I’m just trying to do what I can. “

Caleb and the Griffons return to action December 30 against Rockhurst at the looney complex. Camden and the Fighting Irish are back to play January 5 in a city match up against Central.