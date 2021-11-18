Camden Lutz signs with Missouri Western

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) St. Joseph Christian Senior, Camden Lutz officially signed with Missouri Western to take his baseball career to the next level.

Lutz has been a multi-sport athlete for the Lions, playing baseball and basketball.

Camden won't be the first one in his family to play for the Griffons as his dad was also a baseball player when he attended Division II School.

Lutz says that being close to home and knowing his dad played for the team are all big reasons for his commitment to the college.

"That's good to stay close to family so they can all come to support me and watch me and it feels really good. My dad going there has a big part with it and has a big part for the coach too. That's one of the main reasons why he was really happy for me to go there. So my dad was there and I guess just a good fit for me because I've seen their pitching and I know what I can do. I think it's a good spot for me," said Camden Lutz.