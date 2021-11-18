Clear
Camden Lutz signs with Missouri Western

St. Joseph Christian Senior, Camden Lutz officially signed with Missouri Western to take his baseball career to the next level.

Posted: Nov 18, 2021 4:27 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) St. Joseph Christian Senior, Camden Lutz officially signed with Missouri Western to take his baseball career to the next level.

Lutz has been a multi-sport athlete for the Lions, playing baseball and basketball.

Camden won't be the first one in his family to play for the Griffons as his dad was also a baseball player when he attended Division II School.

Lutz says that being close to home and knowing his dad played for the team are all big reasons for his commitment to the college.

"That's good to stay close to family so they can all come to support me and watch me and it feels really good. My dad going there has a big part with it and has a big part for the coach too. That's one of the main reasons why he was really happy for me to go there. So my dad was there and I guess just a good fit for me because I've seen their pitching and I know what I can do. I think it's a good spot for me," said Camden Lutz.

Clear skies will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the mid 20s. Tomorrow morning clouds will start to build back into the area. Winds will start to pick up as well with gusts up to 35 mph out of the south. Temperatures will slowly warm into the lower 50s tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will stay fairly seasonal throughout the weekend with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be slightly calmer on Saturday before picking up again Sunday. Another cold front will move through early next week dropping temperatures back into the 40s on Monday.
