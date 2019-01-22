Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Cameron girls wrestling team wins MEC Championship

The Cameron girls wrestling team won the MEC Championship Monday with a total of 268 points.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 3:23 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(SAVANNAH, Mo.)— The Cameron girls wrestling team won the MEC Championship Monday with a total of 268 points.

The Lady Dragons took home first place in six different weight classes. 

Here are the full results from the girls side of things: 

103
1st Place - Celeste Greer of Cameron
2nd Place - Abigail Clements of Chillicothe

110
1st Place - Ashley Yamat of Cameron
2nd Place - Julie Zimmer of Benton

116
1st Place - Lexi Petersen of Benton
2nd Place - Breanna White of Lafayette
3rd Place - Hannah Burkhart of Cameron

121
1st Place - Shar Whitten of Lafayette
2nd Place - Hannah Husch of Cameron
3rd Place - Karyna Ireland of Chillicothe

126
1st Place - Christina Herring of Cameron
2nd Place - Shay Whitten of Lafayette
3rd Place - Sage Pankau of Savannah

131
1st Place - Paige Newlon of Cameron

136
1st Place - Angelina Parra of Cameron

143
1st Place - Jocelyn Cunningham of Savannah
2nd Place - Makayla Provin of Cameron
3rd Place - Summer Drake of Chillicothe

152
1st Place - Saige Eaton of Savannah
2nd Place - Faith Richardson of Cameron
3rd Place - Cameron Mackey of Maryville
4th Place - Jaden Murphey of Chillicothe

167
1st Place - Amber Ebrecht of Maryville
2nd Place - Jordyn Erich of Lafayette
3rd Place - Madison Manley of Cameron
4th Place - Cadence Chenoweth of Benton
5th Place - Madisen Hays of Chillicothe
6th Place - Kaylin Merrick of Savannah

187
1st Place - Natalie Schaeffer of Cameron
2nd Place - Emma Hart of Maryville
3rd Place - Jordan Hicks of Chillicothe

235
1st Place - Lily Euling of Savannah
2nd Place - Ariana Darrah of Cameron

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 18°
Savannah
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 11°
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas until early Wednesday morning. Rain will transition to a wintry mix and then to all snow this evening. This will lead to slick roads across the area tonight and Wednesday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events