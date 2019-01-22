Cameron girls wrestling team wins MEC Championship

(SAVANNAH, Mo.)— The Cameron girls wrestling team won the MEC Championship Monday with a total of 268 points.

The Lady Dragons took home first place in six different weight classes.

Here are the full results from the girls side of things:

103

1st Place - Celeste Greer of Cameron

2nd Place - Abigail Clements of Chillicothe

110

1st Place - Ashley Yamat of Cameron

2nd Place - Julie Zimmer of Benton

116

1st Place - Lexi Petersen of Benton

2nd Place - Breanna White of Lafayette

3rd Place - Hannah Burkhart of Cameron

121

1st Place - Shar Whitten of Lafayette

2nd Place - Hannah Husch of Cameron

3rd Place - Karyna Ireland of Chillicothe

126

1st Place - Christina Herring of Cameron

2nd Place - Shay Whitten of Lafayette

3rd Place - Sage Pankau of Savannah

131

1st Place - Paige Newlon of Cameron

136

1st Place - Angelina Parra of Cameron

143

1st Place - Jocelyn Cunningham of Savannah

2nd Place - Makayla Provin of Cameron

3rd Place - Summer Drake of Chillicothe

152

1st Place - Saige Eaton of Savannah

2nd Place - Faith Richardson of Cameron

3rd Place - Cameron Mackey of Maryville

4th Place - Jaden Murphey of Chillicothe

167

1st Place - Amber Ebrecht of Maryville

2nd Place - Jordyn Erich of Lafayette

3rd Place - Madison Manley of Cameron

4th Place - Cadence Chenoweth of Benton

5th Place - Madisen Hays of Chillicothe

6th Place - Kaylin Merrick of Savannah

187

1st Place - Natalie Schaeffer of Cameron

2nd Place - Emma Hart of Maryville

3rd Place - Jordan Hicks of Chillicothe

235

1st Place - Lily Euling of Savannah

2nd Place - Ariana Darrah of Cameron