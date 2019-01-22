Cameron girls wrestling team wins MEC Championship

(SAVANNAH, Mo.)— The Cameron girls wrestling team won the MEC Championship Monday with a total of 268 points.
The Lady Dragons took home first place in six different weight classes.
Here are the full results from the girls side of things:
103
1st Place - Celeste Greer of Cameron
2nd Place - Abigail Clements of Chillicothe
110
1st Place - Ashley Yamat of Cameron
2nd Place - Julie Zimmer of Benton
116
1st Place - Lexi Petersen of Benton
2nd Place - Breanna White of Lafayette
3rd Place - Hannah Burkhart of Cameron
121
1st Place - Shar Whitten of Lafayette
2nd Place - Hannah Husch of Cameron
3rd Place - Karyna Ireland of Chillicothe
126
1st Place - Christina Herring of Cameron
2nd Place - Shay Whitten of Lafayette
3rd Place - Sage Pankau of Savannah
131
1st Place - Paige Newlon of Cameron
136
1st Place - Angelina Parra of Cameron
143
1st Place - Jocelyn Cunningham of Savannah
2nd Place - Makayla Provin of Cameron
3rd Place - Summer Drake of Chillicothe
152
1st Place - Saige Eaton of Savannah
2nd Place - Faith Richardson of Cameron
3rd Place - Cameron Mackey of Maryville
4th Place - Jaden Murphey of Chillicothe
167
1st Place - Amber Ebrecht of Maryville
2nd Place - Jordyn Erich of Lafayette
3rd Place - Madison Manley of Cameron
4th Place - Cadence Chenoweth of Benton
5th Place - Madisen Hays of Chillicothe
6th Place - Kaylin Merrick of Savannah
187
1st Place - Natalie Schaeffer of Cameron
2nd Place - Emma Hart of Maryville
3rd Place - Jordan Hicks of Chillicothe
235
1st Place - Lily Euling of Savannah
2nd Place - Ariana Darrah of Cameron
