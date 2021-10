(CAMERON, Mo) The Cameron Dragons hosted the Benton Cardinals in week 8 of the regular season.

Benton looking for their 2nd win of the season, the Cardinals able to tie it up at 7 a piece in the first quarter.

But Cameron gets the edge in this match-up and wins 20-14.

The Dragons (2-6) will host Marshall (1-6) next week and the Cardinals (1-7) will travel to Chillicothe (5-3).