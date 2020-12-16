Clear
Cameron girls win MEC wrestling championship

The Cameron girls' wrestling team took home the Midland Empire Conference championship Wednesday night.

Posted: Dec 16, 2020 9:34 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Cameron girls' wrestling team took home the Midland Empire Conference championship Wednesday night.

Here are the results:

102

1st Place- Ashley Yamat (Cameron)

2nd Place- Avery White (Maryville)

3rd Place- Makenna Alden (Lafayette)

107

1st Place- Isa-Bella Mendoza (Lafayette)

2nd Place- Allison Ashbrook (Cameron)

112

1st Place- Abigail Clements (Chillicothe)

2nd Place- Kierstin Manley (Cameron)

3rd Place- Lexi Petersen (Benton)

117

1st Place- Rachel Riddle (Cameron)

122

1st Place- Amanda Jefferson (Cameron)

127

1st Place- Jada Heald (Savannah)

132

1st Place- Grace Bradley (Savannah)

2nd Place- Addison Lewis (Chillicothe)

137

1st Place- Tatum Levendahl (Benton)

2nd Place- Karyna Ireland (Chillicothe)

3rd Place- MaKayla Provin (Cameron)

4th Place- Sage Pankau (Savannah)

143

1st Place- Josey Watkins (Cameron)

151 

1st Place- Katie Weiss (Maryville)

2nd Place- Justice Brewer (Cameron)

3rd Place- Mati Wolmedorff (Lafayette)

159

1st Place- Tylor Owen (Savannah)

174

1st Place- Hollie Hedgpeth (Cameron)

2nd Place- Haliey Fahling (Chillicothe)

3rd Place- Keelie Strating (Maryville)

195

1st Place- Tabitha Moulin (Cameron)

235

1st Place- Jessica Tanguay (Cameron)

