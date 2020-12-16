Cameron girls win MEC wrestling championship

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Cameron girls' wrestling team took home the Midland Empire Conference championship Wednesday night.
Here are the results:
102
1st Place- Ashley Yamat (Cameron)
2nd Place- Avery White (Maryville)
3rd Place- Makenna Alden (Lafayette)
107
1st Place- Isa-Bella Mendoza (Lafayette)
2nd Place- Allison Ashbrook (Cameron)
112
1st Place- Abigail Clements (Chillicothe)
2nd Place- Kierstin Manley (Cameron)
3rd Place- Lexi Petersen (Benton)
117
1st Place- Rachel Riddle (Cameron)
122
1st Place- Amanda Jefferson (Cameron)
127
1st Place- Jada Heald (Savannah)
132
1st Place- Grace Bradley (Savannah)
2nd Place- Addison Lewis (Chillicothe)
137
1st Place- Tatum Levendahl (Benton)
2nd Place- Karyna Ireland (Chillicothe)
3rd Place- MaKayla Provin (Cameron)
4th Place- Sage Pankau (Savannah)
143
1st Place- Josey Watkins (Cameron)
151
1st Place- Katie Weiss (Maryville)
2nd Place- Justice Brewer (Cameron)
3rd Place- Mati Wolmedorff (Lafayette)
159
1st Place- Tylor Owen (Savannah)
174
1st Place- Hollie Hedgpeth (Cameron)
2nd Place- Haliey Fahling (Chillicothe)
3rd Place- Keelie Strating (Maryville)
195
1st Place- Tabitha Moulin (Cameron)
235
1st Place- Jessica Tanguay (Cameron)