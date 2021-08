(CAMERON, Mo) The Cameron Dragons hosted a jamboree on Friday featuring East Buchanan, Savannah, and Lawson.

All 4 teams played each other one time, with both offenses getting to run 12 plays.

With week 1 beginning on August 27th, The Cameron Dragons will travel to Northeast (Kansas City) High School.

East Buchanan Bulldogs will travel to South Harrison, The Savannah Savages will travel to Excelsior Springs, and the Lawson Cardinals will travel to Oak Grove.