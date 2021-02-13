Clear
Cameron wins Class 2 District 8 wrestling championship

The Cameron Dragons won the Class 2 District 8 wrestling championship Saturday with 254.5 points.

Posted: Feb 13, 2021 8:47 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo.) The Cameron Dragons won the Class 2 District 8 wrestling championship Saturday with 254.5 points.

Here are the final team results: 

1) Cameron (254.5)- 5 district titles

2) Excelsior Springs (152)- 4 district titles

3) Benton (103.5)- 2 district titles

4) Savannah (92)- 1 district title

5) Maryville (71)- 1 district title

6) Lafayette (66)- 1 district title

Here are Top 4 results from each weight class:

106

1st Place - Gage Schottel of Savannah
2nd Place - Sam Erickson of Cameron
3rd Place - Elliot Copeland of Benton

113

1st Place - Caleb Husch of Cameron
2nd Place - Bryson Damgar of Savannah
3rd Place - Trenton Moore of Excelsior Springs

120

1st Place - Ryker Smith of Cameron
2nd Place - Ethan Nash of Benton
3rd Place - Micah Danner of Excelsior Springs
4th Place - Joseph Frazier of Lafayette (St. Joseph)

126

1st Place - Landen Davis of Excelsior Springs
2nd Place - Tanner Riley of Cameron
3rd Place - Marco Dalakishvili of Lafayette (St. Joseph)
4th Place - Will Courtney of Savannah

132

1st Place - Landen Davis of Excelsior Springs
2nd Place - Tanner Riley of Cameron
3rd Place - Marco Dalakishvili of Lafayette (St. Joseph)
4th Place - Will Courtney of Savannah

138

1st Place - Tyler Murphy of Benton
2nd Place - Brecken Gates of Cameron
3rd Place - Trevor Johnson of Lafayette (St. Joseph)
4th Place - Lincoln Lafave of Savannah

145

1st Place - Ayden Dolt of Excelsior Springs
2nd Place - Kenton Gates of Cameron
3rd Place - Blake Gilbert of Benton
4th Place - Nic Sheib of Savannah

152

1st Place - Bishop Rush of Benton
2nd Place - Clinton McCauley of Excelsior Springs
3rd Place - Benton Barton of Cameron
4th Place - Chase Hinton of Savannah

160

1st Place - Damon Ashworth of Excelsior Springs
2nd Place - Kolby Robinson of Cameron
3rd Place - Drew Spire of Maryville
4th Place - Alan McCoy of Benton

170

1st Place - Braxton Rickart of Excelsior Springs
2nd Place - Paul Viena of Cameron
3rd Place - Benjamin Kneib of Lafayette (St. Joseph)
4th Place - Josh Peek of Benton

182

1st Place - Jay Greiner of Lafayette (St. Joseph)
2nd Place - Clayton Kern of Cameron
3rd Place - JB Prestia of Excelsior Springs
4th Place - Erich McEwen of Maryville

195

1st Place - Keiren Watkins of Maryville
2nd Place - Keegen Reynolds of Cameron
3rd Place - Trystan Gilbert of Excelsior Springs
4th Place - Fabian Hudson of Lafayette (St. Joseph)

220

1st Place - Wyatt Burnett of Cameron
2nd Place - Dane Boston of Savannah
3rd Place - Zeke Adamson of Maryville
4th Place - Zach Pribble of Lafayette (St. Joseph)

285

1st Place - Camren Hedgpeth of Cameron
2nd Place - Kort Watkins of Maryville
3rd Place - Kevin Machado of Benton
4th Place - Preston Larkin of Savannah

