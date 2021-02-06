Cameron wins district girls wrestling championship

(FAUCETT, Mo.) The Cameron girls wrestling team captured a district championship Saturday.
Cameron had four girls win district championships at Mid-Buchanan.
Here are the results:
#1 Cameron (177 points)- four individual district championships
#2 Marceline (112 points)
#3 Lawson (93 points)- three individual district championships
#4 Mid-Buchanan (90 points)- two individual district championships
#5 Lathrop (86 points)- one district championship
#6 Kearney (76 points)
#7 Polo (63 points)
#8 Brookfield (46 points)
#9 Excelsior Springs (34 points)
#10 Benton (32 points)
#11 Savannah (29 points)
#12 Plattsburg (28 points)
#13 Gallatin (26 points)
#14 Chillicothe (22 points)
#15 Central (18 points)
#15 Lafayette (18 points)
#15 North Andrew (18 points)
#18 Maryville (13 points)
#19 South Harrison (6 points)
#19 Stanberry (6 points)
#21 Hamilton (4 points)
#21 Trenton (4 points)
#23 Maysville (3 points)
#24 Albany (0 points)
#24 East Atchison (0 points)