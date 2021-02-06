Clear
BREAKING NEWS 3 arrests, 8 victims rescued in human trafficking operation overnight in St. Joseph Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Cameron wins district girls wrestling championship

The Cameron girls wrestling team captured a district championship Saturday.

Posted: Feb 6, 2021 8:39 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(FAUCETT, Mo.) The Cameron girls wrestling team captured a district championship Saturday.

Cameron had four girls win district championships at Mid-Buchanan. 

Here are the results: 

#1 Cameron (177 points)- four individual district championships

#2 Marceline (112 points)

#3 Lawson (93 points)- three individual district championships

#4 Mid-Buchanan (90 points)- two individual district championships

#5 Lathrop (86 points)- one district championship

#6 Kearney (76 points)

#7 Polo (63 points)

#8 Brookfield (46 points)

#9 Excelsior Springs (34 points)

#10 Benton (32 points)

#11 Savannah (29 points)

#12 Plattsburg (28 points)

#13 Gallatin (26 points)

#14 Chillicothe (22 points)

#15 Central (18 points)

#15 Lafayette (18 points)

#15 North Andrew (18 points)

#18 Maryville (13 points)

#19 South Harrison (6 points)

#19 Stanberry (6 points)

#21 Hamilton (4 points)

#21 Trenton (4 points)

#23 Maysville (3 points)

#24 Albany (0 points)

#24 East Atchison (0 points)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -9°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -2°
St. Joseph
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 2°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -3°
Falls City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -5°
Skies cleared out Friday afternoon after a disturbance brought snow across the area Friday morning. Temperatures will start to fall as a cold front will start to move into the area Friday night. There is cold air and snow heading our way as we head into Saturday and we should see highs in the mid 20's. Temperatures will start to fall over the weekend with highs only in the lower 20's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories