Carbin steps down as Missouri Western head volleyball coach

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Marian Carbin announced today that she is stepping down following nine seasons as head coach of the Missouri Western Volleyball program and four seasons as the assistant coach. Her resignation is effective Dec. 31, 2021, as she will remain with the program to assist in the transition.

Carbin leaves with a career record of 147-105 (.583), six winning seasons, one MIAA championship, and one NCAA Regional appearance. Carbin was also named the MIAA Coach of the Year in 2017.

"For the past 20 years, Missouri Western State University and Griffon Volleyball have shaped my life, my family, and my future in ways that I may never fully realize," said Carbin. "I am beyond grateful for the opportunity I've had to lead the amazing women that have come through our program and for the impact that they've had in shaping me in return. Coming to work every day to a campus that I love and for a program and department that is so intertwined into the fabric of my personal story has truly been a gift. Even now, as my journey takes me in a new direction, I remain a proud alumnus and I am excited to watch and cheer for Griffon Volleyball in the years to come."

Under Carbin's tutelage, Missouri Western student-athletes have earned 41 All-MIAA honors, an MIAA Freshman of the Year honoree (Ali Tauchen, 2017), as well as an honorable mention AVCA All-American and first-team AVCA All-District selection in Erica Rottinghaus. The Griffons had not seen a first-team All-MIAA selection since 2002, but Carbin developed three two-time selections in Rottinghaus, Jessie Thorup, and Jordan Chohon.

She emphasized success in the classroom as well, with Rottinghaus (2014), Sarah Faubel (2014), and Ali Tauchen (2021) each earning CoSIDA Academic All-America recognition. Six Griffons have earned the MIAA Academic Excellence Award, recognizing student-athletes who maintain a cumulative 4.00 GPA, under Carbin's leadership, most recently Ali Tauchen. Carbin has also seen nearly 100 MIAA Academic Honor Roll selections over the past nine years.

"I appreciate all that Coach Carbin has done to raise the profile of Griffon volleyball," said interim director of athletics Theresa Grosbach. "As a proud alum of our program, she has committed more than a decade of her career to its success. Over the course of her tenure, Coach Carbin has prioritized our three C's - classroom, competition, and community - striving to ensure that our student-athletes are reaching their full potential in their academic pursuits, achieving excellence on the floor, and acting as positive ambassadors of the university in our St. Joseph community. She has left an indelible mark on this program, stretching all the way back to her days as an Academic All-American student-athlete for MWSU. I am grateful that she is leaving our program poised for continued long-term success.

Carbin's contributions to Missouri Western volleyball are not limited to the coaching realm, as she was a four-time letter winner for the Griffons, playing in 116 matches and 393 sets from 2002 to 2006. She finished her career with 557 kills and 1,009 digs and ranks third in the MWSU record book with 128 career service aces. She was also named a 2005 ESPN: The Magazine/CoSIDA Academic All-America selection and served as MWSU's first-ever representative on the NCAA Division II National Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

"Missouri Western is a special place and I am forever proud to be a Griffon," added Carbin. "Thank you to all the administrators, coaches, and staff members that supported me over the years; thank you to all the players and coaches that have poured their hearts and energy into our vision along the way, and thank you to all of those in Griffon Nation that have cheered us on the journey."

The search for Carbin's replacement will begin immediately.