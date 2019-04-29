Clear

Cardinal to Cavalier

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 12:51 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Jayde Williams and Gabby Fuller signed their letters of intent to play college basketball at Johnson County Community College.

Jayde's older sister Kylee also played at JCCC and is now a player for the Missouri Western women's basketball team and was glad to see her younger sister follow in her footsteps. "We're all happy that she's staying close and going to the place that I went to and they know it and they know the coach, so I think it's just really comfortable for them," Williams said.

Fuller and Williams lead Benton to back to back district championships and will have a chance to keep their winning ways going as teammates at the next level.

