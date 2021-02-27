Clear
Cardinals' Murphy, Rush heading to state tournament

The Benton Cardinals will take two grapplers to the Class 2 State Boys wrestling tournament.

Posted: Feb 27, 2021 9:06 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo.) Benton senior Tyler Murphy won the 138-pound weight class at Class 2 Sectional 4 Saturday to make his return to the state competition.

Benton senior Tyler Murphy won the 138-pound weight class at Class 2 Sectional 4 Saturday to make his return to the state competition. 

Murphy won his first-place match via an 8-4 decision.

Bishop Rush will join his teammate at the state competition. He finished second in the 152-pound weight class.

Benton will also send two girls to the state tournament— senior Lexi Petersen and sophomore Tatum Levendahl.

