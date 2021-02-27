Cardinals' Murphy, Rush heading to state tournament

(EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo.) The Benton Cardinals will take two grapplers to the Class 2 State Boys wrestling tournament.

Benton senior Tyler Murphy won the 138-pound weight class at Class 2 Sectional 4 Saturday to make his return to the state competition.

Murphy won his first-place match via an 8-4 decision.

Bishop Rush will join his teammate at the state competition. He finished second in the 152-pound weight class.

Benton will also send two girls to the state tournament— senior Lexi Petersen and sophomore Tatum Levendahl.