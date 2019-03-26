Cardinal baseball shuts out Spoofhounds 6-0

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Hyde Park was full of action Monday afternoon as the Benton Cardinal baseball team played host to the Mayville Spoofhounds.

The Cardinals get their first conference win 6-0. The star of the game was Benton starting pitcher Peyton Barbee who had 10 strikeouts in five innings pitched leading the Benton Cardinals to victory.

Benton’s next game will be Thursday against St. Pius X.