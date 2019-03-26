Clear

Cardinal baseball shuts out Spoofhounds 6-0

Benton keeps Maryville scoreless on the diamond 6-0 Monday afternoon.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 12:53 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Hyde Park was full of action Monday afternoon as the Benton Cardinal baseball team played host to the Mayville Spoofhounds.

The Cardinals get their first conference win 6-0. The star of the game was Benton starting pitcher Peyton Barbee who had 10 strikeouts in five innings pitched leading the Benton Cardinals to victory.

Benton’s next game will be Thursday against St. Pius X.

We'll see more sunshine on Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures during this time will be warming up from the middle 50s on Tuesday to near 70 by Wednesday.
