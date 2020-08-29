Clear
Cardinals defeat King City in GRC showdown

The North Andrew Cardinals defeated King City Friday night in a GRC showdown to start the season.

Posted: Aug 29, 2020 12:06 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ROSENDALE, Mo.) The North Andrew Cardinals defeated King City Friday night in a GRC showdown to start the season.

The Cardinals won 50-26.

North Andrew will travel to Bishop LeBlond next week.

King City will host DeKalb.

