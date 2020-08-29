Cardinals defeat King City in GRC showdown

(ROSENDALE, Mo.) The North Andrew Cardinals defeated King City Friday night in a GRC showdown to start the season.
The Cardinals won 50-26.
North Andrew will travel to Bishop LeBlond next week.
King City will host DeKalb.
