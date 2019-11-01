Cardinals fly high in opening round of districts

(ROSENDALE, Mo.)— The North Andrew Cardinals topped Bishop LeBlond Friday night in the opening round of 8-man District 4.
The Cardinals win 80-24.
North Andrew will host Mound City next week in the district semifinals.
