Cardinals get swept in NLCS by Nationals

Cards eliminated from NLCS Tuesday night to the Nats 7-4.

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 6:39 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

WASHINGTON - The St. Louis Cardinals were eliminated from the Nationals League Championship Series Tuesday night by the Washington Nationals, losing 7-4 in a four-game sweep making it the first time the Nationals will advance to the World Series.

The Cardinals climbed back to the top of their division, beating the Braves in the National League Divisonal Series and made it to the NLCS with hopes of the World Series.

The NL Central champion Cardinals were outscored 20-6 in the NLCS. In four games against the Nationals, the Cardinals never led once. Their pitching held the score close in the first two games but crumbled in the last two and the defense made uncharacteristic mistakes.

The National will wait to play either the Houston Astros or the New York Yankees in the World Series. The Nats will play Games 1 and 2 of the World Series at the AL team's stadium, because both the Astros (107) and Yankees (103) won more games than Washington's 93 in the regular season.

A weak cold front that moved through Tuesday will lead to some cooler weather for Wednesday. We are also seeing an increase in cloud cover this morning so expect a mostly cloudy sky as we start the day. It is possible some of these clouds break up throughout the day so there is the chance of seeing some sunshine. Highs today are going to be on the cool-side getting into the upper 50s.
