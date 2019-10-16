Cardinals get swept in NLCS by Nationals

WASHINGTON - The St. Louis Cardinals were eliminated from the Nationals League Championship Series Tuesday night by the Washington Nationals, losing 7-4 in a four-game sweep making it the first time the Nationals will advance to the World Series.

The Cardinals climbed back to the top of their division, beating the Braves in the National League Divisonal Series and made it to the NLCS with hopes of the World Series.

The NL Central champion Cardinals were outscored 20-6 in the NLCS. In four games against the Nationals, the Cardinals never led once. Their pitching held the score close in the first two games but crumbled in the last two and the defense made uncharacteristic mistakes.

The National will wait to play either the Houston Astros or the New York Yankees in the World Series. The Nats will play Games 1 and 2 of the World Series at the AL team's stadium, because both the Astros (107) and Yankees (103) won more games than Washington's 93 in the regular season.