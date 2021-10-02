Cardinals overcome Panthers

(DEARBORN, Mo.) North Platte hosts Lawson in week 6 of High School Football.
The Cardinals defeat the Panthers 50-6, win second straight.
Next week, Lawson (2-4) hosts Lathrop (0-6) and North Platte (0-6) hosts West Platte (5-1).
North Platte hosts Lawson. Cardinals win second straight.
(DEARBORN, Mo.) North Platte hosts Lawson in week 6 of High School Football.
The Cardinals defeat the Panthers 50-6, win second straight.
Next week, Lawson (2-4) hosts Lathrop (0-6) and North Platte (0-6) hosts West Platte (5-1).