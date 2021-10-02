Clear
Cardinals overcome Panthers

North Platte hosts Lawson. Cardinals win second straight.

Posted: Oct 2, 2021 12:08 AM

(DEARBORN, Mo.) North Platte hosts Lawson in week 6 of High School Football.

The Cardinals defeat the Panthers 50-6, win second straight.

Next week, Lawson (2-4) hosts Lathrop (0-6) and North Platte (0-6) hosts West Platte (5-1).

A cloudy to partly cloudy Friday and Friday night cloudy with temperatures warming up into the upper 70s. A slightly better chance for rain will move into the area Saturday, mainly during the evening hours, however much of the day will end up being dry. A few isolated showers will be possible early Sunday morning before conditions start to dry out. Seasonal and sunny conditions will return for the start of next week with high in the mid 70s.
