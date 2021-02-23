Cardinals top Princeton in Class 2 District 16 semifinals

(ROSENDALE, Mo.) No. 2 North Andrew topped 3-seed Princeton in the Class 2 District 16 semifinals Tuesday night.
North Andrew won 56-40.
The Cardinals will Bishop LeBlond in the district championship game on Thursday.
No. 2 North Andrew topped 3-seed Princeton, 56-40, in the Class 2 District 16 semifinals Tuesday night.
(ROSENDALE, Mo.) No. 2 North Andrew topped 3-seed Princeton in the Class 2 District 16 semifinals Tuesday night.
North Andrew won 56-40.
The Cardinals will Bishop LeBlond in the district championship game on Thursday.