Cardinals top Royals in game one of I-70 series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The second edition of the I-70 series of the year between the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals began Tuesday night at Kauffman stadium not lighting up the scoreboard as much as fans have seen in the previous meetings.

Much had to do with the pitch of Jack Flaherty for the Cardinals. Flaherty threw seven innings of three-hit ball, shutting down the home run hitting Royals.

Tommy Edman and Paul Goldschmidt drove in the only runs as St. Louis edged Kansas City 2-0 to open a two-game series between the cross-state rivals.