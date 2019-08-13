Clear

Cardinals top Royals in game one of I-70 series

Cardinals take game one (2-0) of I-70 series in Kansas City.

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 11:19 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The second edition of the I-70 series of the year between the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals began Tuesday night at Kauffman stadium not lighting up the scoreboard as much as fans have seen in the previous meetings.

Much had to do with the pitch of Jack Flaherty for the Cardinals. Flaherty threw seven innings of three-hit ball, shutting down the home run hitting Royals.

Tommy Edman and Paul Goldschmidt drove in the only runs as St. Louis edged Kansas City 2-0 to open a two-game series between the cross-state rivals.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
A second cold front will pass through overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, ushering in a cooler & drier air mass. Temperatures will be below average in the lower 80s by midweek. Mostly sunny skies expected on Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events