Cardinals use strong second quarter to top Lafayette

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Benton Cardinals trailed Lafayette, 10-6, after the first quarter Tuesday night, but go on 41-10 run in the final three quarters.
Benton won 47-20 and Kianna Herrera led the way with 15 points for the Cardinals.
