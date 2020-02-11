Clear

Cardinals use strong second quarter to top Lafayette

The Benton Cardinals trailed Lafayette, 10-6, after the first quarter Tuesday night, but go on 41-10 run in the final three quarters.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Benton Cardinals trailed Lafayette, 10-6, after the first quarter Tuesday night, but go on 41-10 run in the final three quarters.

Benton won 47-20 and Kianna Herrera led the way with 15 points for the Cardinals. 

