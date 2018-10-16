WATCH: Caroline Ruden represents St. Joseph in state golf

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Despite cold conditions and a delayed start, the 2018 MSHSAA class one state golf championships teed off Monday at Mozingo Lake Golf Course in Maryville. The lone representative from St. Joseph in the tournament, junior from Lafayette Caroline Ruden, is doing so despite only playing the game for three years.

“It was very exciting, it was nerve wracking all in one," Ruden said. "Very, very thankful for everyone that has gotten me through this.”

Though the game of golf takes years to master, her coach Mark Korell isn’t surprised at the success Ruden has seen early in her golf career.

“When you put a lot of effort into it like she has anything is possible,” Korell said.

Ruden adds it took a whole team effort to get her to this point.

“To be honest I didn’t think I was going to get to this level but to get through it I’ve been out there every day with my coach and with my grandfather Ken and Mike Habermehl up at the country club," Ruden said. "They put a whole lot of time and effort into me and I’m very thankful for that as well.”

Ruden tees off Tuesday morning to finish her first round, due to suspension of play because of darkness. Should the round one non-finishers complete the round before 11:30 a.m. they will promptly begin round two.