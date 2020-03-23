Clear
Carroll earns second team NABC All-second team

Missouri Western men's basketball point guard Tyrell Carroll has been named second team All-Central Region by the National Association of Basketball Coaches. The sophomore became the first Griffon to receive NABC postseason recognition in 14 years.

Carroll ended the regular season ranked second in assists and steals, fifth in scoring and assist to turnover ratio, sixth in minutes played and eighth in field goal percentage. The Omaha, Nebraska, native averaged 17.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game in his sophomore season. Carroll shot 47.2% from the field and led the Griffons to their most successful season in a decade that culminated in a fourth place finish in the MIAA standings and an MIAA Championship semifinal appearance. He also became the first Griffon named first team All-MIAA in 14 years. Demarius Bolds was the last Griff named first team All-MIAA and was also the last program representative on an NABC All-District team, earning first team honors following the 2005-06 season.

Four MIAA men's basketball student-athletes were honored on the NABC All-Central District teams. Northwest Missouri's Ryan Hawkins and Trevor Hudgins were first team selections along with Missouri Southern's Cam Martin.

NABC ALL-CENTRAL DISTRICT

First Team
Kevin Buckingham, Southeastern Oklahoma

Jhonathan Dunn, Southern Nazarene

Ryan Hawkins, Northwest Missouri State

Trevor Hudgins, Northwest Missouri State

Cam Martin, Missouri Southern State

Brandon Myer, UM Duluth

Second Team

Tyrell Carroll, Missouri Western

Harrison Cleary, UM Crookston

Parker Fox, Northern State

Cameron Kirksey, Minnesota State

Micah Speight, Southern Nazarene

