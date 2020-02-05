Clear

Celebrating with the Champs

Celebrating with the Champs will feature local stories and parade coverage of the Chiefs Super Bowl win!

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 1:54 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Celebrating with the Champs Schedule:

Feb. 7 at 6:30PM

Replays

Feb. 8 at 10:30PM

Feb. 9 at 4:30PM

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 14°
Fairfax
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 18°
Tuesday night into Wednesday a storm system will move into northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. The snow will start that morning and continue through the evening hours. There is a slight chance for a few stray snow showers in areas south of St. Joseph Thursday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories