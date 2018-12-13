Clear

Central Baseball to play at the "K"

Athletic Director at Central, David Lau, announced on Twitter Central Baseball will take part in the Royals 2019 Baseball Classic at Kauffman Stadium on April 6th.

The Indians will play St. James Academy of Kansas City. Central must sell 1,100 Royals ticket vouchers to participate in the High School Baseball Classic.

Ticket vouchers can be purchased at Central High School or from Central Baseball. More information to come from the Royals is expected in early 2019.


