Central Football earns Anderson Ford Team of the Week

Following the team's 39-35 victory over Winnetonka in the final week of the regular season, the Central Indian Football team wins this week's Anderson Ford Team of the Week.

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 2:38 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

ST. JOSEPH — Following the team's 39-35 victory over Winnetonka in the final week of the regular season, the Central Indian Football team wins this week's Anderson Ford Team of the Week. 

Central hosts Oak Park Friday night at home in the first round of district play.

